Report: Leon Goretzka is odd-man out in Bayern Munich midfield

Yet another report has emerged that hints that Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka should pack his bags.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg issued the latest news, which includes a key nugget at the end of his tweet that indicates Goretzka is now firmly behind Joshua Kimmich and Konrad Laimer in the midfield pecking order after just a few days of camp:

Leon #Goretzka, internally he has made clear that he doesn’t want to leave FC Bayern this summer!



ℹ️ His agents are not open for negotiations with other clubs at this stage.



➡️ #MUFC is still monitoring him as revealed - but ManUtd is more focused on #Amrabat now

➡️ Goretzka,… pic.twitter.com/Iy5qF70Ewk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2023

(For the full text of the tweet, see below)

Leon #Goretzka, internally he has made clear that he doesn’t want to leave FC Bayern this summer! ℹ️ His agents are not open for negotiations with other clubs at this stage. ➡️ #MUFC is still monitoring him as revealed - but ManUtd is more focused on #Amrabat now ➡️ Goretzka, dream target for West Ham ✅ Tuchel is planning with Kimmich & Laimer at this stage. Instead, Goretzka will face the challenge.

As noted above, there is already — at least — cursory interest from Manchester United and West Ham. Will the Germany international move on in the coming weeks?

BFW Analysis

If you want to me to throw on my tinfoil hat (you know you love it!), I’d say this is some sort guerrilla marketing campaign from Bayern Munich to let it be known through the media that Goretzka needs to pack his bags. As a popular figure in the locker room (unlike some other folks we are seeing a lot of stories about), Bayern Munich cannot simply come out and tell Goretzka to hit the bricks.

There have been too many reports leaking out of late (all with a similar theme), plus absolutely zero support from Thomas Tuchel or any Bayern Munich executives.

Like...none. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

For a player who was thought to be untouchable just two seasons ago, Goretzka is now seemingly being pushed off of the roster. Is this all driven by Tuchel (who clearly is not a fan) or has Goretzka just rubbed enough of the wrong people the wrong way in the executive suite that it has become “time” for him to go? Or...has Tuchel been granted so much authority that he has the kind of power to push a player of Goretzka’s stature within the club (longtime starter, leadership council member, Germany international, Sextuple winner) out?

Whatever the case, having new stories emerge every day that he is free to leave and that he is out of favor is probably not going to be the best environment for a midfielder in his prime — just a year ahead of a very key 2024 Euro tournament.