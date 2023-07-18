Report: Bayern Munich will listen to offers for Joshua Kimmich this summer

According to a report by kicker (which is surprising since they don’t necessarily pull things out of thin air), Bayern Munich are ready to hear offers for Joshua Kimmich this summer. While the club rejected advances from FC Barcelona earlier in the year, it seems that a change of heart may have taken place with the new board in charge. Maybe this might prompt Xavi, a known admirer of Kimmich to try again.

Here is the tweet where Georg Holzner outlines Bayern’s reasoning:

❗️❗️ Nach @kicker-Informationen soll neben Leon #Goretzka nun auch Joshua #Kimmich beim #fcbayern nicht mehr unantastbar und nicht mehr unverkäuflich sein. Sollte ein hohes Angebot für Kimmich in München eintreffen, wären die Bayernbosse zumindest gesprächsbereit. — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) July 18, 2023

According to @kicker information, in addition to Leon #Goretzka Joshua #Kimmich should no longer be untouchable and no longer unsellable at #fcbayern. Should a high offer for Kimmich arrive in Munich, the Bayern bosses would at least be willing to talk.

Of course, this makes no mention of a potential transfer fee, which would likely be 100 million euros minimum. If someone like Declan Rice is worth over 120m (in euros), then there’s no telling how high a fee for someone like Kimmich could go.

If true, this report would represent a strong departure from Bayern’s established stance, which is that Kimmich is completely unsellable. The 28-year-old has long been touted as the future captain of Bayern and the German National Team, and his performances have been crucial to every since coach since Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm back in 2017. He was the one who assisted Kingsley Coman’s header which won Bayern the UEFA Champions League back in 2020.

Kimmich has a long term contract (which he negotiated himself — he has no agent) that runs until 2025. Currently, there has been no indication that he fancies a move to another club, whether it be Barcelona or elsewhere. However, we may see him consider his options next summer, when he enters the last year of his contract.

What will he do then? And will FC Bayern let him go?