Breaking: Bayern Munich hire RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund

Huge news coming out of Germany — according to Florian Plettenberg, RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund is set to replace Hasan Salihamidzic at Bayern Munich. The 46-year-old, who is the man that uncovered Erling Haaland for the Austrian champions, is apparently set to start in his role from September — i.e. AFTER this transfer window closes.

Here’s Pletti’s full report:

❗️More on Christoph #Freund:



➡️ He will become the new Sporting Director of #FCBayern ✅

➡️ It was a top secret mission from Dreesen, Rummenigge & Hoeneß

➡️ Deal is 100 % done - as revealed



Freund, now on vacations will start after this transfer window. @SkySportDE https://t.co/Y8D6tuj0nr — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2023

While this doesn’t necessarily affect proceedings for this window, as certain targets have already been signed and Bayern are going all-in on Harry Kane, it shows that Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have some kind of long term strategy in mind. Getting an experienced SD like Freund in at this stage is a good sign, and fans will hope he brings strong talent onto the squad like he did in the Red Bull system for all these years.

With this appointment, the shakeup at the top — started with the firing of Julian Nagelsmann back in March — will more or less be complete. Nagesmann, Kahn, and Brazzo are all gone, and their replacements seem like they’re here to stay.

What will Bayern Munich look like in the coming years? Well, if Christoph Freund is the guy, then you’re looking at the man who’ll have a major impact on that outcome.