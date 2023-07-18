FC Rottach-Egern vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

45 mins to kickoff: Bayern still haven’t announced lineups, but that’s probably because the Kim Min-Jae transfer is hogging all the spotlight. We’ll keep you updated.

While the transfer window may still be open, Bayern Munich have already begun preparing for the new season with a training camp in the Bavarian town of Tegernsee. Today the club have scheduled a friendly game against local side FC Rottach-Egern, which will be our first chance to see what Thomas Tuchel has been working on for the new season.

Don’t expect a competitive game. The last time these two sides played each other, Bayern scored 23 goals without letting in any. However we may get to see players such as Raphael Guerreiro and Konrad Laimer don a Bayern kit for the first time, and find out whether Tuchel is training his team in a back four or a back three. Otherwise, this game is mostly to soothe the itch until the actual preseason friendlies start.

Game can be watched live for free on Bayern’s official YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Match Info

Location: Tegernsee, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: YouTube

