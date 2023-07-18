Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane has no interest in PSG’s “Godfather” offer, only Bayern Munich

The Harry Kane saga continues.

It is well understood that Bayern Munich are ready to splash the case, within reason, to sign Tottenham and England’s star striker, but negotiating with Daniel Levy and Spurs is proving to be as difficult of a task as it sounds.

Out of what seemed to be thin air — or as much as thin air as deeply-lined Qatari pockets could be — Paris Saint-Germain entered the race to sign Kane at the eleventh hour. All of this despite their on-going saga with Kylian Mbappe and whether or not he will wind up staying this summer and signing a new deal or leaving for Real Madrid on a potential free transfer next summer,

Kane, however, is not interested in PSG and if he does leave Tottenham this summer, it will only be for Bayern, as per the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law (via @iMiaSanMia). As it stands, Bayern’s front office remain confident that they can get a deal over the line, but Levy is remaining equally as confident that Kane will not be sold this summer.

There is still a belief at Bayern, though, that even Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have his price and that once it’s met and agreed upon, he won’t have much leverage in terms of standing in the way of Kane leaving.

The swift rejection of PSG’s advances is also good for Bayern. Promptly saying ‘no’ to one of Europe’s footballing giants decreases the susceptibility of Kane’s asking price getting raised even higher with the concrete interest from other clubs. In essence, more concrete interest from other clubs could spark a bidding war, but for now, it’s really just a matter of Kane staying at Tottenham Hotspur and potentially accepting a new deal, or leaving for Bayern. For Spurs, the last thing they’d want to happen is for Kane to stay this season and then leave on a free transfer next season.

For now, the negotiating battle with Levy continues and hopefully there will not be any more instances where Bayern’s bosses are irked by comments made to the press a la Uli Hoeness speaking about Kane and the confidence he has that he’ll become a Bayern player from the team’s preseason training at Tegernsee.