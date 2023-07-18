Ange Postecoglou says Harry Kane committed to Tottenham, unfazed by Bayern Munich links

With each day that passes in the transfer window, Bayern Munich’s bosses seem to grow more confident that they are going to wind up signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur at some point before this summer’s transfer window closes. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has proven to be quite difficult to negotiate with, but from Bayern’s perspective, there will be a price that makes him reconsider a Kane sale going into the last year of his contract.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has finally had his first full week as Tottenham boss and he’s already been bombarded with questions about Kane and his heavy links to Bayern. Kane joined up later than most of the squad having ha extended holiday after taking part in Euro 2024 qualifiers with England, and is now in Australia as a part of the club’s preseason tour where they’re first slated to take on West Ham.

In one of the press conferences from Tottenham’s camp in Australia, Postecoglou responded to the Kane-Bayern question after Uli Hoeness had spoken out about Kane. Postecoglu feels that Kane himself isn’t bothered by all of the outside noise and that he’s committed to Spurs right now. “There are a lot of people that know Harry better than me but he’s not going to get fazed by anything. He’s here and while he’s here, he’s totally committed to what we’re doing. That’s the way I’ve seen things. In terms of me, it has zero impact on me. If other clubs want to talk about our contracted players, that’s more of an issue for them than us,” the former Celtic manager said per The Athletic.

Naturally, Postecoglou is entirely open to Kane staying a Tottenham player, whether if that’s by virtue of just seeing out the last year on his contract, or perhaps even accepting a new deal altogether. From Bayern’s standpoint, even with Postecoglou promising a positive vision for Spurs moving forward, the Rekordmeister can guarantee a significantly higher probability of Kane being able to win silverware both domestic and in European competition. At Tottenham, it’s simply not realistic and the only thing Kane would have going for him if he were to stay would be trying to eclipse Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record.

Still, Postecoglou can’t personally close the door to Kane potentially leaving — he certainly knows how strong the links to Bayern are despite not being too pleased with Hoeness’s comments. “I had a good chat with Harry. As I said before, nothing earth-shattering or defining from I guess what people are seeking. Just a good chat. I introduced myself and we spoke mainly about the club and where he thinks it’s at and where he thinks we can improve things. Harry’s the same as all the other players, you know. It’s not something I ask when they walk through the door, ‘Have you got a ticket or not?’ It’s not something that I’m sitting down and demanding from people right from the outset. The reality is we have a bit less than a month before the season starts, the transfer window is still open for a while, so we’ll see how it all transpires,” he said in describing his first encounters with Tottenham’s talisman.