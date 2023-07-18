Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen wants to keep it friendly with Tottenham Hotspur

With Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß going scorched Earth on Tottenham Hotspur, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen wants to smooth things out.

“My experience, not only in the football business but in general in life, is that the best way to get results is to be friendly with each other. That describes the trip best,” Dreesen said (as captured by Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch). “It is well known that we are very interested in (Kane). And what Uli Hoeneß said is all correct. But it’s best for us to stick with the coach who said: The grass doesn’t grow any faster if you pull on it. It takes patience.”

While he was there, Dreesen gave his official stances on Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

“(Walker) is a player of another club. I would take the same position as our coach, and say that we don’t comment on players of other clubs. We only say something when the time comes,” Dreesen said. “Kim Min-jae is an exciting player. We want him to join us. I can’t announce anything yet. I hope it will happen in the coming days.”