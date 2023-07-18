Konrad Laimer eager to show versatility at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer is making a good impression early in his tenure with the club and the Austrian wants to prove that he can be used at any role within the team’s central midfield.

“I can play many positions — for example as a No. 6 or No. 8. I feel comfortable everywhere in midfield. I always give everything. I’m just happy that things are getting started now,” Laimer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We haven’t had that many sessions yet. It’s a very intense training. You can see where we’re going. That was a very good start to the training camp.”

The Austrian will be competing mostly with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka, byut Marcel Sabitzer (for now) and Ryan Gravneberch are also in the mix. Laimer thinks the competition will make them all better.

“It makes everyone perform to their best level. At the end of the day we all want to win. That’s what we’re here for. You need competition for that, so that everyone can call on their maximum performance.”

Laimer also talked over wearing the number 24, the upcoming Asia tour, and being able to speak in something closer to his native dialect.

Laimer on picking the #24 number: “I always played with #24 in the youth teams at Salzburg. The number was free, so I made my decision straight away - very easily. I’ve never been to Asia. I’m really looking forward to it, it’s going to be a great experience,” said Laimer. “I can speak more in my dialect again here. The integration is going great. The training is tough, but everything is great.”