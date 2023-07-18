Raphaël Guerreiro takes “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” approach to Bayern Munich move

For years, Raphaël Guerreiro was at Borussia Dortmund just sitting back and watching Bayern Munich win league title after league title.

Now, he is part of the machine.

“I’ve often played against Bayern, but rarely won, I think only twice. Now I’m happy to be here and wear the colours of FC Bayern. After the season ended, I had to find a new club that matches my level and ambition. When Bayern knocked, I went for it. The style of play with lots of ball possession suits me,” Guerreiro said at his introductory press conference (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I spoke to Thomas Tuchel on the phone. He showed me that he really wanted me in the team. It’s a big chance for me to be at such a big club. João Cancelo also encouraged me to take this step, he only said good things about the club and the city.”

Guerreiro will have the familiarity of having already worked with Tuchel when he was at BVB. There will also be a level of comfort with how he will be used.

“I already know him from Dortmund. He has also developed as a coach since then. He has coached many great players. He explains to us exactly why we have to do on the pitch,” said Guerreiro. “I’m aware that I will also have to defend a lot. I’m already facing big players here in training, but that can only make me better. The fact that we have a lot of ball possession also suits me a lot. I can play in a few positions. My favourite position is left-back. The coach has a lot of choices, I respect the coach’s decision.”