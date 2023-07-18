Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich in clear lead over PSG for Tottenham’s Harry Kane; Liverpool eyes Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips; Chelsea battling for Benjamin Pavard; Manchester United wants Ryan Gravenberch; Cristiano Ronaldo spouts off; & MORE!

On Monday, we saw the report of a “Godfather” offer that Paris Saint-Germain was prepared to make for Bayern Munich transfer target and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

How real is that story, though?

According to Sky Sport Italia, Il Corriere dello Sport, and Gianluca DiMarzio, pretty real:

Tottenham star striker Harry Kane is PSG and Bayern Munich’s priority target for the summer, meaning Juventus must wait to sell Dusan Vlahovic, which would grant the money for purchasing Romelu Lukaku. The Serie A giants will listen to offers for Vlahovic this summer but are unwilling to let him leave for less than €80m. Several clubs are said to be interested in the Serbian, but Juventus have received no formal bids yet. PSG and Bayern are among the suitors for the ex-Fiorentina forward, but according to Sky Sport Italia and Il Corriere dello Sport, their priority target for the summer is Kane. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Ligue 1 giants are open to including Xavi Simons in the deal with Spurs, but reaching an agreement with the North Londoners is ‘difficult.’ This means Juventus are not going to receive an offer from Vlahovic anytime soon, but both the Bianconeri and Chelsea are in a hurry given that the sale of the Serbia international would allow the Old Lady to afford the purchase of Lukaku for €40m, including add-ons.

Bayern Munich is clearly the frontrunner in the competition, but there might have been a reason to worry — at least a little bit — that PSG could send over a massive proposal in hopes of stealing Kane away from the Bavarians.

Any such concern did not last too long as Kane has — allegedly — rejected PSG’s advances once again.

Is this really going to happen for Bayern Munich?

Liverpool FC could be a club that challenges Bayern Munich on Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips:

Liverpool are looking at Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips as a potential replacement for Fabinho, whose future could lie in Saudi Arabia.

It is hard to discern just how real Bayern Munich’s interest in Phillips might be at this point, but as the summer goes on it might be tougher to get the Englishman. As injuries start to accumulate and Phillips starts to see that he is buried on Pep Guardiola’s depth chart, multiple clubs might check in with an offer to give the midfielder a fresh start.

Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC might be leading the way on Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Liverpool and Chelsea are both in talks with the agent of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard over a potential move this summer, according to Christian Falk who told GIVEMESPORT. Liverpool are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and Pavard has emerged as a target. Journalist Christian Falk claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have held talks with the 27-year-old’s representatives over a potential move to Anfield this summer. However, Liverpool will face stiff competition as the German journalist claims that Chelsea are also in the race to sign Pavard and have also held talks with the players agents over a possible switch to West London. Not only that, but Falk says Barcelona are also looking to lure the French international to Spain – although the La Liga champions will struggle to finance a deal due to their financial problems. On Pavard, Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT: “Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League. Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campaign. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

On the week that Lionel Messi was introduced by Inter Miami, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke out about how the Saudi League is better than MLS.

Seriously, he picked this week to do that:

Cristiano Ronaldo: "Saudi league is better than MLS".



"I'm 100% sure I won't return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league... and now all the players are coming here". pic.twitter.com/nvgESZnjeK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

Getting another goalkeeper might be getting complicated for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians were linked to Yassine Bounou, but he could be a tough get:

Paris Saint-Germain is looking for a No. 2 goalkeeper to back up or even challenge Gianluigi Donnarumma. Recent reports suggest that the capital club is keen on Sevilla FC shot-stopper Yassine Bono. However, PSG faces stiff competition from other clubs for the 32-year-old. MARCA reports that Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and even a team from Saudi Arabia have shown interest in signing Bono. Sevilla’s financial situation means they’ll be open to selling their veteran goalkeeper. As for the asking price, the anticipated cost for the transfer is estimated to be around €15 million.

Harry Maguire is expected to lose his captaincy at Manchester United and also to become a transfer target of Chelsea FC:

Harry Maguire was upset to be stripped of the Manchester United captaincy and is considering leaving the club this summer, with Chelsea keen to lure the England international to Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United could make a play for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch:

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. According to The Manchester Evening News, Liverpool’s interest in Sofyan Amrabat could force United to consider possible alternatives. Gravenberch is one of the names mentioned in the article. The 21 year old has a good relationship with Erik ten Hag, having worked under him at Ajax.Despite his young age, Gravenberch has a strong physical presence, standing around 6 feet 3 inches. His height and strength give him an advantage in aerial duels and make him a robust presence in the midfield. His ability to retain possession and distribute the ball efficiently could greatly benefit United’s style of play.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be leaving Chelsea FC for Olympique Marseille:

Olympique Marseille and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have reached agreement on three year contract — until 2026



Aubameyang, open to join OM — that’s why Marseille are optimistic, confident to get it done.



Negotiations with Chelsea, not expected to be complicated. #OM #TeamOM pic.twitter.com/QV1JUMVksg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

