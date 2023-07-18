Breaking: Kim Min-Jae signs for Bayern Munich

After a brisk few weeks of negotiation, Bayern Munich have confirmed the acquisition of South Korean and now formerly Napoli centre back Kim Min-jae. Bayern beat out multiple clubs including the publicly interested Manchester United to Kim's signature, agreeing to a five year deal until 2028 with a reported annual gross salary of €12m.

Bayern have signed Kim for a price of €47m due to a release clause in Kim's contract which was activated. While it's hefty for Bayern in general, it's a relatively cheap price to pay for one of the best defenders in the world, and perhaps the top contender for the title of the very best. The South Korean international completed his medical in two parts in South Korea after completing his mandatory military service, which was really the only thing holding this transfer up, as well as the incoming funds from Lucas Hernández's imminent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain which will likely be directly re-invested into Kim.

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane's potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!

