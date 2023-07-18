Bayern Munich still waiting to announce, but Kim Min-jae transfer is “fully done”

Don’t worry, Bayern Munich really are still getting center-back Kim Min-jae. The 26-year-old Korean international, the Bavarians’ first external signing of the 2023 summer transfer window by way of Napoli, still hasn’t become official official official, but with contracts agreed, medicals passed and release clause paid, the delay is down to details.

From Spanish outlet Foot Mercato journalists, via @iMiaSanMia:

Kim Min-jae to Bayern is now fully done. The last details between Napoli & Bayern have been finalized. FCB paid the release clause, while Napoli will have a % sell-on and some performance related add-ons. Kim will sign his contract at the weekend [@sebnonda, @Santi_J_FM]

So no, the reigning Serie A champions aren’t dragging their feet and they haven’t gotten cold feet either. They are, however, losing a very good footballer and sending him Bayern’s way. And while the Spanish journalists are hardly going out on a limb on this one — let’s face it, everyone has known this was a done deal for a while — perhaps they want to show they are plugged into sources in the transfer world of Germany and Italy.

Bayern fans will hope Kim will be having the kind of season that hits those performance add-ons...and the kind of career in Bavaria that will make the sell-on clause irrelevant.

Recent news also indicated that Kim could join Bayern Munich as early as tonight:

Min-Jae #Kim is expected to join the team tonight. In their training camp at the Tegernsee… ️



It's not 100 % clear yet, but that‘s the plan.



➡️ He has already arrived in Munich! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/AxsekEBv0x — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2023

And...he did:

Kim Min-jae has arrived at Säbener Straße [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/O9bRXawiqU — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2023

