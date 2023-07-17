Report: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka viewed as Declan Rice replacement at West Ham

Another day, another story has emerged that Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is in deep trouble at the club.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg is the latest report to tackle Goretzka’s iffy status under manager Thomas Tuchel. Clearly, the 28-year-old is a player who Thomas Tuchel might not exactly be a fan of. Via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern would listen to offers of €40-50m for Leon Goretzka. Thomas Tuchel would definitely let him go in order to free up a squad place in midfield. Goretzka, meanwhile, has shown no intention to leave.

That part, we already knew. Interestingly, though, Goretzka is a name that is being bandied about by West Ham as a potential replacement for Declan Rice per Plettenberg:

Goretzka is one of the names considered by West Ham to replace Declan Rice.

Additionally, @iMiaSanMia captured Tuchel speaking about both Goretzka and also disgruntled teammate Ryan Gravenberch as a recent press conference.

“They both have contracts with us. Ryan is in the challenger role. He has to get the best out of this role and accept it. Leon had an unsatisfactory final phase. With his status, we expect a lot from him. There’s a lot of competition,” Tuchel remarked.

That somehow sounds both obvious and ominous at the same time. These are the times under Tuchel, however, and when he wants a player gone, he typically gets just that.