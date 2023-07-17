 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker to discuss potential move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City

By R.I.P. London Teams
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we saw that Kyle Walker said yes to Bayern Munich’s marriage proposal transfer inquiry which got the gears spinning for a potential move to Munich from Manchester City. Nothing’s been agreed between the clubs yet, but former Bayern and FC Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola will have a little tête-à-tête regarding the player’s situation:

Kyle Walker will speak to Pep Guardiola next week as Man City will get back to work. The conversation will be crucial before final decision. #MCFC

Walker gave initial green light to Bayern, there are still details to be clarified; also, no agreement between clubs yet.

– Fabrizio Romano as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

I said last time that this is not good for those who wanted Noussair Mazraoui to boss that RB/RWB position because Walker provides tough competition. It could still work, however, if other players are sold. Say for instance, Benjamin Pavard; he has been linked the other way and could be headed to Man City.

