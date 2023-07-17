Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker to discuss potential move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City

Earlier this week, we saw that Kyle Walker said yes to Bayern Munich’s marriage proposal transfer inquiry which got the gears spinning for a potential move to Munich from Manchester City. Nothing’s been agreed between the clubs yet, but former Bayern and FC Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola will have a little tête-à-tête regarding the player’s situation:

Kyle Walker will speak to Pep Guardiola next week as Man City will get back to work. The conversation will be crucial before final decision. #MCFC Walker gave initial green light to Bayern, there are still details to be clarified; also, no agreement between clubs yet. – Fabrizio Romano as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

I said last time that this is not good for those who wanted Noussair Mazraoui to boss that RB/RWB position because Walker provides tough competition. It could still work, however, if other players are sold. Say for instance, Benjamin Pavard; he has been linked the other way and could be headed to Man City.