Filed under:

Inter Milan ready to pounce on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer

So apparently club-hopping is a thing now…and not the booze cruise you might be thinking of

R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
FC Bayern Training Session Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Yann Sommer has only been at Bayern Munich for half a season, and it looks like he’s ready to jump ship. The 35-year-old former Borussia Mönchengladbach shot-stopper is set to move to Inter Milan after the Italians have moved on Andre Onana to Manchester United:

❗️ Update Yann #Sommer: According to @kicker information, Inter Milan should be ready to pay the Bayern keeper’s exit clause. Talks between the clubs are expected. #fcbayern #inter

N.B. @iMiaSanMia clarified that the release clause for Sommer is €8 million

This would mean Bayern will go into 2023/24 with a Manuel Neuer treading on thin ice and a Sven Ulreich who simply can’t be the only other goalkeeper that the Rekordmeister have in their roster. No, the need for another ‘keeper is too big to be ignored.

So far, the choices for the Bavarians’ next GK are narrowed down to Yassine Bounou from Sevilla and Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia. But things have gone awfully quiet…

