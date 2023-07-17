Off the Crossbar: The Bundesliga admin and I have a lot of explaining to do to Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller

Me and the Bundesliga admins are catching strays over here (can’t catch a break).

If you remember, there was an article on Bundesliga.com about how Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller eludes injuries and has only missed 38 league games since 2009. I also wrote an article last year saying the same thing: Müller’s secrets to staying healthy. It came out just before the Hinrunde edition of Der Klassiker in the 2022/23 season, next thing we know the 33-year-old was ruled out of that game.

Now, I wrote an article poking fun at the Bundesliga admins for their aforementioned article and guess what happens?

Yup…Tommy’s out injured.

It’s mental to think that this news breaks not long after I wrote that post. INNN blames Thomas Tuchel for this outcome, but I just think that I’m challenging Samrin and Phil for who has the worst jinxing powers.

We’re gonna have to take this massive L, bossman.