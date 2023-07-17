 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSG preparing “Godfather” offer to Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich transfer target Harry Kane

Here we go again...Bayern Munich has competition for Harry Kane.

Brando &amp; Duvall In ‘The Godfather’ Photo by Paramount Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images

For the past month, Bayern Munich has essentially stood alone as the prime contender for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Kane would solve so many problems for the Bavarians, but prying him away from the cold, dead hands of Tottenham Hotspur will not be easy. Now, Paris Saint-Germain might be sensing the longshot odds that it might have in trying to convince Kane to move to France — and, in typical PSG fashion, are reportedly preparing a monster offer to Tottenham that neither the club, nor the player will be able to refuse.

At least that is what they are hoping per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna:

According to our information, Paris is still active behind the scenes and if the Rouge et Bleu manage to convince the British international, they are ready to send an offer that Tottenham cannot refuse.

Aouna offered more information in a tweet as well:

◉ Behind the scenes, PSG continue to push to find a contractual agreement with Harry Kane.

◉ If they succeed, Paris will make an offer deemed “hard to refuse” to Tottenham.

◉ In parallel, Paris has activated plan B including (Dušan) Vlahović.

We had heard that PSG might start to get serious about Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahović, but it appears the club is going to start working on both players simulataneously, which could be an interesing scenario.

Regardless, Bayern Munich is still the frontrunner, but PSG has deep pockets and a true willingness to spend that cash for a player like Kane.

Things could get interesting.

