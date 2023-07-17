Let the mind games begin! Bayern Munich boss omits two promising youngsters from training camp roster

When Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel, his coaching acumen was never in doubt. However, his player management style has always...created some issues.

At a time where the club is actively looking to sell or loan Gabriel Vidović, the youngster was left home from training camp. In addition, fellow youngster Arijon Ibrahimović — who might be the biggest gem on campus — was also left behind according to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Tuchel decided not to take Arijon Ibrahimović & Gabriel Vidović to the Tegernsee training camp and informed them of his decision on Friday - a difficult decision for both of them. Vidović was extremely disappointed. Ibrahimović could be called after Müller’s injury. Vidović wanted to get a chance in pre-season after his return from loan and recommend himself to Tuchel. However, it’s now clear that the player has no future in Munich. His contract runs until 2025.

Without the facade that Vidović might have a chance to make the first team roster, the job of selling him for anything of value, just went out the window. Aside of that, however, Ibrahimović overtook Paul Wanner as the club’s top prospect in the eyes of some, but now he, too, is on the outside looking in — for now.

The decision did not go over well with either youngster, but Ibrahimović could get a late call now that Thomas Müller is out with a hip injury per Sport1’s Kerru Hau (per @iMiaSanMia):

Both Ibrahimović & Vidović were very disappointed with Tuchel’s decision not to take them to the training camp. Ibrahimović is now expected to be called up to replace the injured Müller. But both players don’t have a good perspective & could leave on loan this summer

Hau also reported that Vidović wants to leave the club immediately and move on with his career:

Keine Chance unter Thomas Tuchel: Gabriel Vidovic möchte den FC Bayern sofort verlassen. Dafür suchen der 19-Jährige und seine Familie ab sofort nun auch wieder einen neuen Berater. Mit Volker Struth/Sports 360 arbeitet Vidovic nach nur wenigen Wochen nicht mehr zusammen. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 17, 2023

No chance under Thomas Tuchel: Gabriel Vidović would like to leave FC Bayern immediately. The 19-year-old and his family are now looking for a new advisor for this. Vidovic no longer works with (sports agency) Volker Struth/Sports 360 after just a few weeks.

Camp Tuchel is already off to a rousing start!