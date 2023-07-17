 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller out with hip injury

That’s...not a good start for Bayern Munich.

BMW International Open - Previews Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

In what can only be described as unfortunate, Bayern Munich announced that Thomas Müller will not be joining the team in Rottach-Egern due to a lingering hip issue that has forced the 33-year-old to stay behind to work out on his own:

Thomas Müller will be training at Säbener Straße in the next few days. The offensive player completed individual units in Munich because of muscular problems in his left hip.

At Müller’s age this is a somewhat curious choice. Staying home to work through the injury makes sense on some levels, given the world class care and treatment he will receive on Säbener Straße. However, not going to camp because of a muscular issue is a little odd given how important camp can be to how the teams melds together.

Not having on of the veteran leaders available is odd, but hopefully this will help Müller recover more quickly from what appears to be a muscle strain.

