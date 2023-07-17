Report: Bayern Munich execs baffled after Uli Hoeneß issues diss track on Harry Kane transfer saga

When Bayern Munich supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß talks, many listen.

When he flies off-the-handle and starts dishing on Bayern Munich’s biggest potential transfer in recent memory, well, EVERYONE listens.

All of that talk, however, has left the Bayern Munich executives puzzled and seeking to do a little damage control after the supervisory board member put Tottenham Hotspur in his crosshairs per Sport bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl:

Internally, Bayern are very surprised with Uli Hoeneß’ ‘offensive’ statements regarding Harry Kane. So far, the top priority in the talks has been treating Tottenham and Daniel Levy with respect. Tuchel, for example, refused to comment on Kane. When Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe met Levy in London on Thursday, it was not about a specific fee or a breakthrough in negotiations, but about establishing good personal contact with the Spurs boss. According to sources in England, Levy does not like to be provoked or put under pressure. Bayern are concerned that Hoeneß could have made the negotiations more difficult with his statements. But the club remains hopeful that Kane will join by the end of July.

When Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge re-gained power at the club at the end of last season, some wondered if the game had past them by at all.

That remains to be seen, but we now know that Hoeneß didn’t lose any velocity from his verbal fastball.