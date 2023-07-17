Bavarian Podcast Works S6E1: Looking at Bayern Munich’s defense, the Pavard-Walker swap, Sadio Mane’s future, Tuchel’s job security; and more!

All the talk about Bayern Munich right noe is centered around whether or not they will wind up signing Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer, but there’s a lot more to look at in terms of how things are shaping up for next season. They’ve already signed Raphael Guerreiro and (unofficially) Kim Min-jae, but there could yet be even more movements in the defensive department as Bayern could do a swap deal with Manchester City with Kyle Walker joining and Benjamin Pavard leaving. Would this be a decent move for Bayern for their overall defensive shape?

Thomas Tuchel has also seemingly been given the master keys in terms of getting what he wants in the transfer market and no Bayern manager in recent history seems to have been given as much authority, at least in that department. If he does get his main man for this summer in Harry Kane, the margin for error for him next season will be razor thin and his job security could be very fragile, especially if things start to go wrong at any given point during the season.

It’s only early days in the transfer window, but Tuchel has emphasized how much he values having business done earlier rather than later, so Bayern will do everything in their power to get their deals done as soon as they can.

In this episode of the flagship show of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Not exhausting the Harry Kane rumors

The proposed Pavard/Walker swap deal between Bayern and Manchester City

How Bayern’s defense is shaping up overall for next season

Will Noussair Mazraoui play over Pavard or Walker?

Should Sadio Mane definitely leave for Saudi Arabia?

What went wrong for Mane last season

Tuchel’s prospects of being Bayern manager long term. How long will he last?

Would Kane coming put more pressure on Tuchel?

Bayern’s plethora wide attacking players

Should Bayern keep or sell Serge Gnabry

