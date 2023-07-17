Paris Saint-Germain interested in rumored Bayern Munich’s transfer target Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was one of the names shortlisted by Bayern Munich as a potential contingency option if they’re unable to convince Tottenham to sell Harry Kane during this summer's transfer window. The latter is proving to be an incredibly tall order for the Rekordmeister, but their front office is remaining confident that they’ll be able to get a deal done for Kane before the transfer window closes — all of this despite Daniel Levy’s hardline approach to not wanting to sell Tottenham’s star talisman.

For Bayern, it’s looking increasingly likely that it's now going to be Kane or bust in terms of getting a striker this summer, which was one of the positions highlighted by Thomas Tuchel going into the transfer window. The other position was a defensive midfielder, but priorities changed when Declan Rice decided to move to Arsenal from West Ham United instead of opting for a move abroad to Bayern.

There were other names linked with Bayern other than Kane and Vlahovic, but most of those links have all been essentially ruled out by this point. Victor Osimhen seems content to stay with SSC Napoli and several other clubs are seriously going in for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. Even Vlahovic now seems like he’ll be off the table, but it could hinge on what winds up happening with Kane.

Per information from Italian journalist Rudi Galetti, both Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham are ready to try to sign Vlahovic. He reports that PSG is stepping up their approach for the Serbian striker in anticipation that both Chelsea and Tottenham will also be trying to acquire his signature this summer. He goes as far as reporting that PSG has already agreed on personal terms with the 23-year old with a five-year contract worth €11m per year. Now, both Juventus and PSG would just have to agree on a transfer. His market value per transfermarkt is €70m and his Juventus contract runs through June 2026, so a considerable transfer fee would likely be involved if a move were to transpire.

For Bayern, this puts even more onus on trying to push all out for a Kane transfer to happen. They’re slowly but surely running out of alternative options if hat deal is to fall through, and they could risk going another season without a top-class striker. For Tuchel, this would be the exact opposite of what he wanted going into the summer transfer window.