Bayern Munich’s alternative for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is…Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are still trying their hardest to help Harry Kane break free from the iron fist of Daniel Levy. The Tottenham Hotspur striker has made it his mission to join the Bavarians in this summer transfer window. What happens when Bayern don’t sign Kane by then? Do they go and sign someone else? Will Mathys Tel be thrown in the deep end? Nope. Bayern’s backup is to sign Kane on a free in 2024!

Bayern bosses, they have more & more the feeling that #Kane definitely has a price tag this summer. Levy won’t loose him for free in 2024. #COYS



ℹ️ An 'insider' close to the negotiations expects the transfer to go through within the next 2-3 weeks ✅



➡️ Bayern‘s Plan B remains… pic.twitter.com/WzB7N2GgrI — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023

As Sky’s Florian Plettenberg reports, Spurs are in a tough spot because they want to cash in on Kane but have not received a suitable offer from the Rekordmeister yet. Kane has also shown no signs of signing a new contract and could be free to walk in 2024 at the end of his current contract.

This put’s Bayern and Kane at an advantage because Spurs might be forced to sell Kane for a lower fee than what they hoped to get. If the gamble pays off, Bayern could sign a player for another position (with the supposed Kane money) and just get the England frontman on a Bosman next year. Bayern did the same for Konrad Laimer when the Austrian waited until his RB Leipzig contract expired and penned a pre-contract with Bayern. This could work, but who knows.