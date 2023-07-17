Daily Schmankerl: Leon Goretzka on thin ice at Bayern Munich; Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, PSG all eyeing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović; Chelsea still wants Neymar; Thiago Alcantara back to FC Barcelona?; Thibaut Courtois leaving Real Madrid?; and MORE!

It appears that Leon Goretzka’s future really might be somewhere other than from Bayern Munich.

Per Sky Sport, Bayern Munich will let Goretzka go for an offer in the neighborhood of €40 million to €50 million:

Bayern would let Goretzka go if they get a ‘serious offer’ of €40-50m. As of now, Tuchel is planning with Konrad Laimer next to Kimmich in midfield. Goretzka does not want to leave (yet), but it remains to be seen whether he’d change his mind depending on game time. Manchester United are still monitoring Goretzka’s situation closely even after signing Mason Mount. In addition, 2-3 other top clubs are interested in the midfielder if he’s available on the market.

Knowing Goretzka is not exactly a favorite of Thomas Tuchel will give any bidder some serious leverage. With that factored in, Bayern Munich could be lucky to get a proposal worth €25 million to €30 million.

The speculation that Tuchel does not exactly want Goretza grew this weekend, as well, which was evident in a couple of different ways:

Leon Goretzka wants to stay at Bayern Munich. And: As of today, neither he nor his management have been told that he can look for a new club. But Tuchel’s statement is clear: If Goretzka doesn’t improve, it will be very difficult for him.

I...don’t get the rampant Goretzka hatred that exists. It was not long ago that the legions banded together with their torches and pitchforks to chase Benjamin Pavard out of town...and now many want him back.

It is curious, though, why Goretzka seems to be the primary target for fans these days when there are, well,...so many candidates.

You could start with Sadio Mané, who embraced Mia San Mia so much that he got into an altercation with Julian Nagelsmann, punched Leroy Sané, and allowed his PR flack to insult his Bayern Munich teammates (still no apology).

Or how about Tuchel, who came in talking a great game as the new boss and then managed to do what even Niko Kovac and a burnt out Carlo Ancelotti were able to do — win a Bundeliga title, while overseeing a loaded roster.

Even Ryan Gravenberch is getting a pass from fans despite his biggest actions of the season being his complaints to the media.

Those are just three examples; you really could find flaws with any member of last season’s team (Yes, #MüllerMafia...your man, too!)...that is not even debatable, but Goretzka is the one catching the most heat.

Was he great? No. Was he the worst on the team? Far from it.

All that said, I do feel like Goretzka is in his final weeks with the club. The signs are all there. Tuchel is not a fan, the club has some depth at the position (and could have more if it signs a true No. 6), and there appears to be a willingness to part ways with the Germany international.

It just seems like the time is now.

It sort of feels like Bayern Munich has a decent chance to get Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, but if the Bavarians fail in that quest, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović might not be available as a contingency plan.

Paris Saint-Germain was already listed as a possible destination for the Serbian, but Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the mix:

#Chelsea are still looking for a new stiker, despite the arrival of #Jackson.



‼️ #Vlahovic remains the main target, but now #CFC have to face the competition of #Totteham.



The Blues also asked for info on Elye #Wahi: his contract with #Montpellier expires in 2025. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yeHvYmUjUF — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 15, 2023

Chelsea FC might be looking for a way to make its dream of getting Neymar to come true:

Neymar also faces an uncertain future under the new boss and Chelsea will keep a close eye on the Brazilian with a view to a summer bid if he chooses to leave France.

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campaign. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be on his way back to FC Barcelona after a spell with Liverpool FC:

Thiago Alcantara could leave Liverpool this summer, with his own return to Barcelona also on the cards.

At various points, FC Barcelona winger Raphinha has been linked to Bayern Munich, but now he also could be headed to Saudi Arabia:

Barcelona winger Raphinha remains on the radar of Al Ahli, according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs. While the 26-year-old has previously indicated his desire to remain with the Blaugrana, the Saudi Pro League side still intend to pursue a move for his signature. He enjoyed bright form in the La Liga title-winning campaign last season, contributing to 14 goals in 36 matches.

Could Thibault Courtois be on his way to PSG? Maybe...if Luis Enrique has his way:

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has concerns about Gianluigi Donnarumma’s ball-playing abilities and wants to see the French side make a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.

