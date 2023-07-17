Off the Crossbar: Uli Hoeness tested items from Bayern Munich’s official shop…and has complaints about it

Bayern Munich are known to have rather interesting items on sale at their official shop (it may or may not be at FC Bayern Welt, the club’s massive flagship store). Regular items such as bedding, toothbrushes, mugs, technological devices (mouse, headset, etc) that bear the logo of the Rekordmeister can be found, as well as a limited edition pizza. The “Sausage King” himself Uli Hoeness simply had to try some stuff out and a verdict has been issued:

Sport Bild reporting Bayern honorary pres. Uli Hoeneß has for some time personally or through family, tested out items from the Bayern fan shop - eg toothbrushes or bedding. He has reportedly complained if the Bayern bedding frays too quickly. (Yes, a quietish Wednesday!) – Derek Rae (@RaeComm)

This kind of paints a bad image for Bayern’s official shop because it simply will not do if a club official himself is not satisfied with official merch. This is now a call on the club to up their quality because frayed bedding doesn’t sound good.

Then again, if it falls apart a lot, that can prompt people to buy more of it which means the club could use the funds for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, or even Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé. Big brain time from the club’s official shop.