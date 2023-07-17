BFW Postseason Breakdown: The results are in on all of the Bayern Munich topics you voted on

We would have loved to wrap the BFW Postseason Breakdown earlier, but Declan Rice and Harry Kane got in the way! You voted, now let’s take at the results on all of the prime Bayern Munich topics.

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player

Total votes: 663

Winner: 43% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

15% - Thomas Müller

14% - Joshua Kimmich

14% - Jamal Musiala

5% - Kingsley Coman

3% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

2% - Alphonso Davies

1% - Benjamin Pavard

1% - Yann Sommer

1% - Serge Gnabry

1% - Leroy Sané

>1% - Dayot Upamecano

>1% - Sadio Mané

>1% - Leon Goretzka

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacking Player

Total votes: 383

Winner: 45% - Jamal Musiala

The rest of the field finished in this order:

24% - Kingsley Coman

15% - Thomas Müller

8% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

4% - Serge Gnabry

2% - Mathys Tel

1% - Someone else...tell us in the comments!

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Midfielder

Total votes: 258

Winner: 87% - Joshua Kimmich

The rest of the field finished in this order:

7% - Marcel Sabitzer

4% - Leon Goretzka

2% - Ryan Gravenberch

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Defensive Player

Total votes: 356

Winner: 82% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

10% - Benjamin Pavard

2% - Alphonso Davies

1% - Lucas Hernandez

1% - Dayot Upamecano

1% - Joao Cancelo

1% - Josip Stanišić

1% - Yann Sommer

1% - Manuel Neuer

1% - Daley Blind

>1% - Noussair Mazraoui

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Surprise

Total votes: 202

Winner: 28% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

23% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

11% - Jamal Musiala

7% - Mathys Tel

6% - Benjamin Pavard

6% - Noussair Mazraoui

5% - Josip Stanišić

4% - Yann Sommer

3% - Noussair Mazraoui

2% - Serge Gnabry

1% - Marcel Sabitzer

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment

Total votes: 411

Winners (Maybe this should be titled Losers?): 41% - Club Executives (all of them)

The rest of the field finished in this order:

38% - Sadio Mané

8% - Thomas Tuchel

2% - Leon Goretzka

2% - Dayot Upamecano

2% - Manuel Neuer

2% - Julian Nagelsmann

1% - Leroy Sané

1% - Ryan Gravenerch

1% - Alphonso Davies

1% - Bouna Sarr

>1% - Serge Gnabry

>1% - Joshua Kimmich

>1% - Lucas Hernandez

>1% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

>1% - Jamal Musiala

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Transfer

Total votes: 320

Winner: 27% - Dusan Vlahović

The rest of the field finished in this order:

21% - Victor Osimhen

12% - Robert Lewandowski

10% - Declan Rice

7% - Randal Kolo Muani

6% - Harry Kane

5% - Kai Havertz

4% - Rasmus Højlund

3% - Frenkie de Jong

1% - Alessandro Bastoni

1% - Jeremie Frimpong

1% - Federico Chiesa

1% - Sofyan Amrabat

1% - Jonathan David

>1% - Andre Silva

>1% - Florian Neuhaus

>1% - Nico Elvedi

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Player Sale

Total votes: 322

Winner: 66% - Sadio Mané

The rest of the field finished in this order: