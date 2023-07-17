BFW Postseason Breakdown: The results are in on all of the Bayern Munich topics you voted on

We would have loved to wrap the BFW Postseason Breakdown earlier, but Declan Rice and Harry Kane got in the way! You voted, now let’s take at the results on all of the prime Bayern Munich topics.
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player
Total votes: 663
Winner: 43% - Matthijs de Ligt
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 15% - Thomas Müller
- 14% - Joshua Kimmich
- 14% - Jamal Musiala
- 5% - Kingsley Coman
- 3% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- 2% - Alphonso Davies
- 1% - Benjamin Pavard
- 1% - Yann Sommer
- 1% - Serge Gnabry
- 1% - Leroy Sané
- >1% - Dayot Upamecano
- >1% - Sadio Mané
- >1% - Leon Goretzka
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacking Player
Total votes: 383
Winner: 45% - Jamal Musiala
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 24% - Kingsley Coman
- 15% - Thomas Müller
- 8% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- 4% - Serge Gnabry
- 2% - Mathys Tel
- 1% - Someone else...tell us in the comments!
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Midfielder
Total votes: 258
Winner: 87% - Joshua Kimmich
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 7% - Marcel Sabitzer
- 4% - Leon Goretzka
- 2% - Ryan Gravenberch
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Defensive Player
Total votes: 356
Winner: 82% - Matthijs de Ligt
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 10% - Benjamin Pavard
- 2% - Alphonso Davies
- 1% - Lucas Hernandez
- 1% - Dayot Upamecano
- 1% - Joao Cancelo
- 1% - Josip Stanišić
- 1% - Yann Sommer
- 1% - Manuel Neuer
- 1% - Daley Blind
- >1% - Noussair Mazraoui
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Surprise
Total votes: 202
Winner: 28% - Matthijs de Ligt
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 23% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- 11% - Jamal Musiala
- 7% - Mathys Tel
- 6% - Benjamin Pavard
- 6% - Noussair Mazraoui
- 5% - Josip Stanišić
- 4% - Yann Sommer
- 3% - Noussair Mazraoui
- 2% - Serge Gnabry
- 1% - Marcel Sabitzer
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment
Total votes: 411
Winners (Maybe this should be titled Losers?): 41% - Club Executives (all of them)
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 38% - Sadio Mané
- 8% - Thomas Tuchel
- 2% - Leon Goretzka
- 2% - Dayot Upamecano
- 2% - Manuel Neuer
- 2% - Julian Nagelsmann
- 1% - Leroy Sané
- 1% - Ryan Gravenerch
- 1% - Alphonso Davies
- 1% - Bouna Sarr
- >1% - Serge Gnabry
- >1% - Joshua Kimmich
- >1% - Lucas Hernandez
- >1% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
- >1% - Jamal Musiala
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Transfer
Total votes: 320
Winner: 27% - Dusan Vlahović
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 21% - Victor Osimhen
- 12% - Robert Lewandowski
- 10% - Declan Rice
- 7% - Randal Kolo Muani
- 6% - Harry Kane
- 5% - Kai Havertz
- 4% - Rasmus Højlund
- 3% - Frenkie de Jong
- 1% - Alessandro Bastoni
- 1% - Jeremie Frimpong
- 1% - Federico Chiesa
- 1% - Sofyan Amrabat
- 1% - Jonathan David
- >1% - Andre Silva
- >1% - Florian Neuhaus
- >1% - Nico Elvedi
BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Player Sale
Total votes: 322
Winner: 66% - Sadio Mané
The rest of the field finished in this order:
- 5% - Leon Goretzka
- 4% - Ryan Gravenberch
- 4% - Serge Gnabry
- 4% - Lucas Hernandez
- 3% - Dayot Upamecano
- 3% - Leroy Sané
- 2% - Benjamin Pavard
- 1% - Jamal Musiala
- 1% - Alphonso Davies
- 1% - Joshua Kimmich
- 1% - Thomas Müller
- 1% - Matthijs de Ligt
- 1% - Manuel Neuer
- 1% - Alexander Nübel
- 1% - Sven Ulreich
- 1% - Marcel Sabitzer
- >1% - Yann Sommer
- >1% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
