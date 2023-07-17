 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BFW Postseason Breakdown: The results are in on all of the Bayern Munich topics you voted on

Here we go!

By CSmith1919
/ new
Supervisory Board Meeting FC Bayern Munich Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

We would have loved to wrap the BFW Postseason Breakdown earlier, but Declan Rice and Harry Kane got in the way! You voted, now let’s take at the results on all of the prime Bayern Munich topics.

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Total votes: 663

Winner: 43% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 15% - Thomas Müller
  • 14% - Joshua Kimmich
  • 14% - Jamal Musiala
  • 5% - Kingsley Coman
  • 3% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • 2% - Alphonso Davies
  • 1% - Benjamin Pavard
  • 1% - Yann Sommer
  • 1% - Serge Gnabry
  • 1% - Leroy Sané
  • >1% - Dayot Upamecano
  • >1% - Sadio Mané
  • >1% - Leon Goretzka

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacking Player

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Total votes: 383

Winner: 45% - Jamal Musiala

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 24% - Kingsley Coman
  • 15% - Thomas Müller
  • 8% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • 4% - Serge Gnabry
  • 2% - Mathys Tel
  • 1% - Someone else...tell us in the comments!

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Midfielder

1.FC Koeln v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Total votes: 258

Winner: 87% - Joshua Kimmich

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 7% - Marcel Sabitzer
  • 4% - Leon Goretzka
  • 2% - Ryan Gravenberch

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Defensive Player

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Total votes: 356

Winner: 82% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 10% - Benjamin Pavard
  • 2% - Alphonso Davies
  • 1% - Lucas Hernandez
  • 1% - Dayot Upamecano
  • 1% - Joao Cancelo
  • 1% - Josip Stanišić
  • 1% - Yann Sommer
  • 1% - Manuel Neuer
  • 1% - Daley Blind
  • >1% - Noussair Mazraoui

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Surprise

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Total votes: 202

Winner: 28% - Matthijs de Ligt

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 23% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • 11% - Jamal Musiala
  • 7% - Mathys Tel
  • 6% - Benjamin Pavard
  • 6% - Noussair Mazraoui
  • 5% - Josip Stanišić
  • 4% - Yann Sommer
  • 3% - Noussair Mazraoui
  • 2% - Serge Gnabry
  • 1% - Marcel Sabitzer

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Biggest Disappointment

FC Bayern München v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Total votes: 411

Winners (Maybe this should be titled Losers?): 41% - Club Executives (all of them)

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 38% - Sadio Mané
  • 8% - Thomas Tuchel
  • 2% - Leon Goretzka
  • 2% - Dayot Upamecano
  • 2% - Manuel Neuer
  • 2% - Julian Nagelsmann
  • 1% - Leroy Sané
  • 1% - Ryan Gravenerch
  • 1% - Alphonso Davies
  • 1% - Bouna Sarr
  • >1% - Serge Gnabry
  • >1% - Joshua Kimmich
  • >1% - Lucas Hernandez
  • >1% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
  • >1% - Jamal Musiala

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Transfer

Juventus Medical Tests Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Total votes: 320

Winner: 27% - Dusan Vlahović

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 21% - Victor Osimhen
  • 12% - Robert Lewandowski
  • 10% - Declan Rice
  • 7% - Randal Kolo Muani
  • 6% - Harry Kane
  • 5% - Kai Havertz
  • 4% - Rasmus Højlund
  • 3% - Frenkie de Jong
  • 1% - Alessandro Bastoni
  • 1% - Jeremie Frimpong
  • 1% - Federico Chiesa
  • 1% - Sofyan Amrabat
  • 1% - Jonathan David
  • >1% - Andre Silva
  • >1% - Florian Neuhaus
  • >1% - Nico Elvedi

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Wanted Player Sale

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Total votes: 322

Winner: 66% - Sadio Mané

The rest of the field finished in this order:

  • 5% - Leon Goretzka
  • 4% - Ryan Gravenberch
  • 4% - Serge Gnabry
  • 4% - Lucas Hernandez
  • 3% - Dayot Upamecano
  • 3% - Leroy Sané
  • 2% - Benjamin Pavard
  • 1% - Jamal Musiala
  • 1% - Alphonso Davies
  • 1% - Joshua Kimmich
  • 1% - Thomas Müller
  • 1% - Matthijs de Ligt
  • 1% - Manuel Neuer
  • 1% - Alexander Nübel
  • 1% - Sven Ulreich
  • 1% - Marcel Sabitzer
  • >1% - Yann Sommer
  • >1% - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

