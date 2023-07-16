 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich waiting for concrete offers on Benjamin Pavard

The Frenchman’s definitely leaving, but where to? Preferably the club that gives us the most amount of money!

It is quite the battle between PL clubs for who gets Pavard.
Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

This transfer window pre-season has been an interesting series of events for Bayern Munich. Lucas Hernandez and Daley Blind both left the club, the former to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and the latter to Serie A club Girona. The future of several other players — among them Benjamin Pavard — remains uncertain.

Pavard has had one foot out the door and the other foot inside for years. The sheer number of transfer rumours surrounding the Frenchman on a regular basis is astounding.

Per Florian Pletternberg, Bayern is waiting for an actual offer to materialize for Pavard, who has the likes of Manchester City, Juventus and Manchester United courting him. Pep Guardiola is known to be interested in purchasing Pavard and City have already spoken to the defender’s management. However, there seem to be no agreements in place as yet.

While it looks certain that Benji is definitely done with the club, what remains yet to be seen is the fee that Bayern could make out of selling him. Though previous reports state that the club wants at least 30 million euros, surely, they wouldn't mind a bidding war that results in a lot more than that...

