 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Season 3, Episode 1 of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check it out...NOW!

Filed under:

Tottenham Hotspur could offer Harry Kane a post-playing job to keep him away from Bayern Munich

Clutching at straws here, lads.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
England v North Macedonia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s advances on Harry Kane seem to have rattled Tottenham Hotspur. The London-based club has tried several measures to prevent an inevitable Kane departure (holding firm at the asking price, raising ticket prices, and an improved contract). Now, it looks like the 2019 Champions League finalists have a new incentive to keep Harry from leaving: a job at the club after retirement:

In addition to taking his weekly wages to beyond £400,000-per-week, Tottenham are ready to tempt Harry Kane with a post-playing career at the club as they somehow look to entice him into signing a new contract.

– Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is similar to what former Bayern player Max Eberl did with Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2005, when he took up the job of academy manager followed by sporting director. Per Mertesacker also took up a job at Arsenal after he hung up his boots. It remains to be seen whether Kane won’t let these incentives from Spurs stop him from going elsewhere.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 433 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works