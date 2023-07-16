Tottenham Hotspur could offer Harry Kane a post-playing job to keep him away from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s advances on Harry Kane seem to have rattled Tottenham Hotspur. The London-based club has tried several measures to prevent an inevitable Kane departure (holding firm at the asking price, raising ticket prices, and an improved contract). Now, it looks like the 2019 Champions League finalists have a new incentive to keep Harry from leaving: a job at the club after retirement:

In addition to taking his weekly wages to beyond £400,000-per-week, Tottenham are ready to tempt Harry Kane with a post-playing career at the club as they somehow look to entice him into signing a new contract. – Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

This is similar to what former Bayern player Max Eberl did with Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2005, when he took up the job of academy manager followed by sporting director. Per Mertesacker also took up a job at Arsenal after he hung up his boots. It remains to be seen whether Kane won’t let these incentives from Spurs stop him from going elsewhere.