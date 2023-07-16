Bayern Munich’s transfer team is ready for business

The best-laid plans of mice and men...

Last summer, Bayern Munich had a tight-knit transfer team with a clear plan. Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, technical director Marco Neppe, and head coach Julian Nagelsmann concocted and executed Bayern’s first big transfer window since the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic first landed — and it was by all accounts a stirring success.

Despite the splurges, however, Bayern’s season would ultimately come to a chaotic conclusion, with the Rekordmeister barely able to hold on to the Bundesliga title (their 11th running). And now, only Neppe remains of last year’s crew.

So trade the careful plans for learning together on the fly. New coach Thomas Tuchel holds much of the power, but new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, Neppe, and familiar faces in Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß are among those mapping out Bayern’s next steps.

While the transfer talk continues to swirl apace — Tottenham’s Harry Kane being the focal point of the window thus far — the committee won’t meet again until after the team’s preseason tour is over. From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

The next meeting of Bayern’s transfer committee will take place after the Asia tour. Every member of the task force now knows his exact role and the full focus is on trying to reach an agreement with Tottenham for Kane [@cfbayern, @altobelli13, Bayern-Insider]

It sounds like there’s been an adaptation period to all the front office changes. Bayern still aren’t even with a sporting director in place to succeed Brazzo. One way or another, though, the Bavarians are getting through the transfer window. As for Kane...starting to sound like that’s going to go down to the wire, isn’t it?

Looking for the latest transfer talk? The Weekend Warm-up Podcast has you covered on Spotify or below. We hit on Harry Kane’s potential move to Bayern Munich, the uncertain statuses of Noussair Mazraoui, Sadio Mané, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch — plus what might be in store for Leon Goretzka in the coming weeks!

