Report: Sadio Mané wants to travel with Bayern Munich to their Asia tour

Bayern Munich may be looking done with Sadio Mané, but Sadio Mané is doing his best to not be done with Bayern Munich. The ex-Liverpool ace has apparently made it clear that he wishes to be with the team on their preseason tour to Asia, in a report from Sport Bild captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Sadio Mané wants to travel with Bayern for the Asia tour and has no doubts that he can still be important for the team [@cfbayern, Bayern-Insider]

The Asia tour will run from July 24 to August 3 and include matches against Manchester City and Mané’s former club Liverpool FC. But if Mané does leave it likely won’t be the English Premier League that he’ll return to — but rather Saudi Arabia.

Still, understandably, the Senegalese forward wants to make good on his still young Bayern career. After punching teammate Leroy Sané amid a Champions League debacle against Manchester City, though, it seems he’s not been looked at in the same way again.

Will Mané get his wish? Or will he have secured a move away before then? The clock’s already starting to tick down in this hectic summer transfer window.

