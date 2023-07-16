Report: Bayern Munich looking for a new goalkeeper if Yann Sommer leaves

Hard to believe but Bayern Munich’s competitive 2023/24 season begins less than a month from now with the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig on August 12. That’s not a lot of time for the club to sort out its goalkeeper situation — and apparently it is becoming a transfer window priority as a result.

As a report from Sport Bild details (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are unwilling to go into the new season with only Sven Ulreich as backup for Neuer, given the latter’s injury history. Therefore, the club is interested in [Valencia CF’s] Giorgi Mamardashvili if Yann Sommer were to leave the club. Alex Nübel is not coming back [@cfbayern, @altobelli13]

Incumbent Manuel Neuer’s return from his broken leg last December was always on an aggressive schedule, and at 37, questions about if and when he’ll return to form must be lurking. Neuer is world-class still, one of the best to ever do it — but age is undefeated and that injury was gnarly. So, what else do Bayern have?

Sven Ulreich has always been a capable deputy for Neuer, but if the latter isn’t available at the start, one keeper is scarcely enough — as that one could go down, too. There’s also the succession plan to consider, if Alexander Nübel’s time with the Bavarians really is done.

So, it’s back to the drawing board. Ideally, Bayern would pick out a successor of their own choosing while not under the pressure of having to do so — but it looks like Neuer’s health is complicating matters.

