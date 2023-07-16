Daily Schmankerl: Is Bayern Munich still plotting a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips?; Uli Hoeneß had A LOT to say, including some words about Yann Sommer; Declan Rice signs with Arsenal; Kevin Volland, Robin Gosens back to Germany?; and MORE!

Bayern still pursuing Phillips (Manchester City News)
Depending on who and what you believe, Bayern Munich still might be looking for a defensive midfielder to add to the roster.
While we have seen many names bandied about, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is one that might have some validity to it. Phillips is said to be available and is on the hunt for a bigger role. Bayern Munich’s strategy will be to make a move later in the summer transfer window. Why? Because the Germans are hoping that the harsh reality of not having a big role with City will slam Phillips in the face as the summer goes on — which, in turn, would result in him requesting a move:
Written in a recent Substack column for Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk claimed that Bayern have spoken about Phillips as a potential transfer target. However, they feel that it could be better to make a move for him later in the window if the player comes to the conclusion that he isn’t likely to play regularly at City and may fancy a move away.
The 27-year-old only joined the Manchester club last summer from Leeds United in a deal worth a reported fee of £45m but didn’t end up having a particularly impressive debut season.
Even though he ended up winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, the Englishman only started four of the 21 games he featured in across all competitions.
This could be why Bayern may think they’d be in with a chance of signing him if he feels that regular game time isn’t likely to be coming his way next season.
Not long ago, the midfielder shared his ambition of staying at City and fighting for a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s side, which could make Bayern’s potential efforts to lure him to Germany rather pointless.
Hoeneß provides insight on Sommer’s transfer rumors (Sport via @iMiaSanMia)
With rumors surfacing that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has agreed to personal terms with Inter Milan, Uli Hoeneß broke down exactly how the process is going to work:
Uli Hoeneß on Yann Sommer: “As you know, he has a clause that he could leave if he wanted to. It will depend on how we deal with him. We will have open talks with him, we told him so. We will consider each other’s perspectives.”
The comments on Sommer were just some of the very interesting statements released by the cunning Bayern Munich board member.
Official: Rice makes move to Gunners (@Arsenal)
Former West Ham midfielder and Bayern Munich transfer target Declan Rice was announced as a signing for Arsenal FC:
A new chapter begins. pic.twitter.com/ha5Btd8I2h— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2023
Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1 (Bavarian Football Works)
Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.
As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campiagn. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:
- It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!
- No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.
- Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?
- Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.
Volland could be joining Union (@Plettigoal)
AS Monaco striker Kevin Volland could be getting close to a move to Union Berlin, rather than re-joining Bayer Leverkusen:
ℹ️ Kevin #Volland, very open to join @fcunion!— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023
He was also discussed at Leverkusen as a replacement for Schick. But Volland prefers Union.
Negotiations with Monaco ongoing. AS demands between €6-7m as reported. @SkySportDE https://t.co/GuNM6AbBAO
Inter furious over Lukaku dealings (@FabrizioRomano)
It was assumed that Inter Milan would have a good chance to bring back Romelu Lukaku, but Chelsea FC and Lukaku have allegedly been chatting it up with Juventus about a move — and now Inter is DONE with the whole situation.
Lukaku will have to find a way to get a transfer deal done with Juventus or pack his bags for Saudi Arabia:
Inter have decided to leave negotiations for Romelu Lukaku. Deal OFF. ⛔️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023
Chelsea to be informed soon.
Inter are furious after being informed of talks between Lukaku and Juventus.
Juve and Saudi remain as options for Lukaku now.
Juve can only proceed if they sell Vlahović. pic.twitter.com/FJ5Bg2G77O
Interestingly, rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Dušan Vlahović is tied into this whole situation. Chelsea is one of the clubs that have reportedly inquired about the Serbian striker. Perhaps, this is a chance for Juventus and Chelsea to talk about a swap?
Wolfsburg submits offer for Gosens (@Plettigoal)
Wolfsburg is one-step closer to bring Inter Milan defender Robin Gosens back to Germany:
❗️News #Gosens: @VfL_Wolfsburg has submitted an official offer to @Inter - confirmed ✅— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023
➡️ VfL offered: Loan with a mandatory option to buy in 2024 (€14m)
➡️ Inter rejected and wants more.
Still no agreements. Gosens wants to have a decision in the next week. Union Berlin,… pic.twitter.com/sqr745EfwZ
Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show: Season 5, Episode 53 (Bavarian Football Works)
It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.
In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:
- What is going on with the Harry Kane transfer?
- How much does Daniel Levy want to sell him?
- Is Harry Kane the missing piece for Bayern Munich to win the Champions League? If so, what is he worth?
- The unexpected benefits of getting Kane versus someone like Vlahovic or Osimhen.
- The long list of players Bayern have not sold yet — Bouna Sarr, Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, Benjamin Pavard, Yann Sommer (?), Marcel Sabitzer, Alex Nubel, and more!
- There’s honestly so many we forgot a few while recording.
- Is Kyle Walker a good option for Bayern?
- Why Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to have as much “control” as the media says.
- Selling Noussair Mazraoui would be a mistake, full stop.
- Thomas Tuchel seems like he’s in for a headache at the start of the Bundesliga next season.
- Ryan Gravenberch could leave, but does it matter?
- Manuel Neuer could be out for the start of next season — what should Bayern do?
- Samrin has a theory about Alex Nubel.
- INNN has delusions of grandeur.
Loading comments...