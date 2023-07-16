Daily Schmankerl: Is Bayern Munich still plotting a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips?; Uli Hoeneß had A LOT to say, including some words about Yann Sommer; Declan Rice signs with Arsenal; Kevin Volland, Robin Gosens back to Germany?; and MORE!

Depending on who and what you believe, Bayern Munich still might be looking for a defensive midfielder to add to the roster.

While we have seen many names bandied about, Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips is one that might have some validity to it. Phillips is said to be available and is on the hunt for a bigger role. Bayern Munich’s strategy will be to make a move later in the summer transfer window. Why? Because the Germans are hoping that the harsh reality of not having a big role with City will slam Phillips in the face as the summer goes on — which, in turn, would result in him requesting a move:

Written in a recent Substack column for Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk claimed that Bayern have spoken about Phillips as a potential transfer target. However, they feel that it could be better to make a move for him later in the window if the player comes to the conclusion that he isn’t likely to play regularly at City and may fancy a move away. The 27-year-old only joined the Manchester club last summer from Leeds United in a deal worth a reported fee of £45m but didn’t end up having a particularly impressive debut season. Even though he ended up winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, the Englishman only started four of the 21 games he featured in across all competitions. This could be why Bayern may think they’d be in with a chance of signing him if he feels that regular game time isn’t likely to be coming his way next season. Not long ago, the midfielder shared his ambition of staying at City and fighting for a regular spot in Pep Guardiola’s side, which could make Bayern’s potential efforts to lure him to Germany rather pointless.

With rumors surfacing that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer has agreed to personal terms with Inter Milan, Uli Hoeneß broke down exactly how the process is going to work:

Uli Hoeneß on Yann Sommer: “As you know, he has a clause that he could leave if he wanted to. It will depend on how we deal with him. We will have open talks with him, we told him so. We will consider each other’s perspectives.”

The comments on Sommer were just some of the very interesting statements released by the cunning Bayern Munich board member.

Former West Ham midfielder and Bayern Munich transfer target Declan Rice was announced as a signing for Arsenal FC:

Bayern Munich’s preparations for the new season are commencing as the team is regrouping to attack the 2023/24 season.

As expected there is still a lot of uncertainty with the roster and so many stories that could impact how this team performs in the upcoming campiagn. Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this episode:

It sure feels like Harry Kane is using Bayern Munich as leverage against Tottenham Hotspur. Get the latest news on Kane here!

No one wants to leave Bayern Munich (well, except Ryan Gravenbech and Alexander Nübel), but it appears that Leon Goretzka, Sadio Mané, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer have all caught the Bayern Munich bug.

Is anyone worried about Manuel Neuer yet?

Niklas Süle is reportedly “Hulking” up.

AS Monaco striker Kevin Volland could be getting close to a move to Union Berlin, rather than re-joining Bayer Leverkusen:

ℹ️ Kevin #Volland, very open to join @fcunion!



He was also discussed at Leverkusen as a replacement for Schick. But Volland prefers Union.



Negotiations with Monaco ongoing. AS demands between €6-7m as reported. @SkySportDE https://t.co/GuNM6AbBAO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023

It was assumed that Inter Milan would have a good chance to bring back Romelu Lukaku, but Chelsea FC and Lukaku have allegedly been chatting it up with Juventus about a move — and now Inter is DONE with the whole situation.

Lukaku will have to find a way to get a transfer deal done with Juventus or pack his bags for Saudi Arabia:

Inter have decided to leave negotiations for Romelu Lukaku. Deal OFF. ⛔️



Chelsea to be informed soon.



Inter are furious after being informed of talks between Lukaku and Juventus.



Juve and Saudi remain as options for Lukaku now.



Juve can only proceed if they sell Vlahović. pic.twitter.com/FJ5Bg2G77O — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023

Interestingly, rumored Bayern Munich transfer target Dušan Vlahović is tied into this whole situation. Chelsea is one of the clubs that have reportedly inquired about the Serbian striker. Perhaps, this is a chance for Juventus and Chelsea to talk about a swap?

Wolfsburg is one-step closer to bring Inter Milan defender Robin Gosens back to Germany:

❗️News #Gosens: @VfL_Wolfsburg has submitted an official offer to @Inter - confirmed ✅



➡️ VfL offered: Loan with a mandatory option to buy in 2024 (€14m)

➡️ Inter rejected and wants more.



Still no agreements. Gosens wants to have a decision in the next week. Union Berlin,… pic.twitter.com/sqr745EfwZ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 15, 2023

It’s been another week of relentless transfer rumors, Bayern Munich are no closer to signing Harry Kane but significantly closer to giving Daniel Levy a stroke. There’s been good news — Kim Min-Jae is all but official — but also bad news, with Manuel Neuer reportedly suffering a setback in his recovery. The fans are still looking forward to incoming transfers but for some reason the club is struggling to finalize sales.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following: