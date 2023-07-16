Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug not an option for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is still desperately trying to do everything in their power to convince Tottenham Hotspur to sell Harry Kane this summer, which is proving to be as tall of an order as it sounds, especially with dealing with Daniel Levy. Even Pini Zahavi had come out and said how difficult it can be to do business with the Spur’s Chairman. If Zahavi is saying someone’s difficult to work with, it’s got to be a frustrating task.

Bayern did have some other names on their short list, but two of them no longer seem to be realistic options. Victor Osimhen is now more likely to either go to Paris Saint-Germain this summer or stay with SSC Napoli while PSG is also in the hunt to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. For the sake of Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic, everything has gone quiet in terms of his links to Bayern.

Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug had also been a name loosely linked with Bayern going into this summer’s transfer window, knowing how tough of a task it was going to be to get Kane from Tottenham. Before the front office changes at the end of the season with Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic being sacked and Thomas Tuchel not having as much say in transfer dealings, Kane seemed to be a far reach, but now it seems much closer.

As for Füllkrug, he’s no longer a topic of discussion at Bayern, as per SportBild’s Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia_GER on Twitter). He was once on Bayern’s long list of striker options for this summer, but his name was not discussed in the club’s most recent transfer meeting between Tuchel and the front office. For now, the efforts are still fully focused on trying to sign Kane from Tottenham.

All the eggs in Kane’s basket?

Now that both Osimhen and Kolo Muani don’t seem to be realistic contingency plans for Kane, is Bayern playing a dangerous game, setting themselves up for another striker-less season in the event Kane falls through? With Füllkrug now out of the running, almost every striker that was shortlisted by Bayern going into the summer transfer window has been ruled out.

There had been reports suggesting Bayern was keeping tabs on Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, but outside of that name, no one else besides Osimhen, Kolo Muani or Vlahovic has really been mentioned. There should certainly be some cause for concern in the event the Kane transfer falls through, which is a very real possibility.