The Bundesliga admin has committed a sin involving Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller

We are doomed.

By R.I.P. London Teams
1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Thomas Müller is a player that is known not only for his big football brain and humorous personality, but for his longevity and how he manages to play a lot of games. However, Bundesliga.com’s Adminho just committed a grave sin that can endanger the fortunes of Bayern Munich in the 2023/24 season: publishing an article on how Müller avoids injuries during his career.

The article states that the Raumdeuter has played in 438 out of 476 top-flight games since the start of the 2009/10 season (his first full season). That meant he has missed 38 games in 14 years, seven of which came last season (Matchdays 9-15). Nevertheless, he is the second most capped active player in the Bundesliga with 442 appearances, which is second only to Bayern teammate Manuel Neuer (476).

FC Barcelona v Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

What’s interesting to note is that Matchday 9 of the 2022/23 season happened to be Der Klassiker in which Bayern travelled to Borussia Dortmund to play a high-octane match. It was a 2-2 collapse in a result that has not pleased many. Before that game, an article on BFW also came out that has the same contents as the Bundesliga’s article (detailing how Muller is rarely injured). The author? Well…it’s the same one who wrote the article you’re reading now.

