Filed under:

The Alexander Nübel derby: Bayern Munich and AS Monaco will play a friendly match on August 7

We all know what happened last time Bayern played a Ligue 1 club in a friendly…

By R.I.P. London Teams
RC Lens v AS Monaco - Ligue 1 Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Alexander Nübel will be returning to Bayern Munich because there have been no concrete offers and that fellow Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart only want a loan and not a permanent deal. If Nübel misses Monaco, the club will definitely make him feel at home because AS Monaco and Bayern Munich will play a friendly match. Per Bayern’s official website, the match will be on August 7 and will take place at SpVgg Unterhaching’s home ground Sportpark. Kick-off is at 5 PM local time.

I remember the last time we played a Ligue 1 club in a friendly. It was Olympique Marseille on 31 July 2020, a game which Bayern won 1-0 courtesy of Serge Gnabry’s effort. Marseille brought 24 players to that game but Bayern decided to look at the rest of Marseille’s squad. One player stood out, and figuring out who this player is isn’t rocket science.

