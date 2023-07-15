Breaking: Uli Hoeness declares Harry Kane has made up his mind, promises Bayern Munich will get him

Uli Hoeness is not a man known for being discreet, but this time he’s dropped a real bombshell on us. Speaking to kicker’s Georg Holzner, the old patriarch declared that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has chosen Bayern Munich as his new destination, and promised fans that we will see him in red this season — so long as the England captain keeps his word.

Here is the quote, as captured by the ever-reliable @iMiaSanMia:

❗ Uli Hoeneß on Harry Kane: "He has very clearly signaled that his decision was made. If he keeps his word, we'll get him. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge speaks to him regularly" [@georg_holzner] pic.twitter.com/LEsJNfV8rF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 15, 2023

“Tottenham will have to give in,” he added.

Now, if you’re Daniel Levy, you’re probably gonna take this as a challenge. After the immense progress made in the last week or so, with CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen having a face-to-face meeting with Levy in London, this seems like an ill-timed remark by Uli. However, it does tell us what Bayern think about the transfer behind the scenes. Uli would not make such bullish statements without a great deal of certainty about the outcome.

Now, the qualifier here is important — “if he keeps his word”. If Harry Kane decides differently, he could easily decide to sign an extension with Spurs and remain in England for the foreseeable future, with Bayern left hanging. As for the possibility that Spurs block a transfer this summer, Uli is probably assuming that Bayern can get Kane for free in 2024 — a tactic similar to how the club landed Robert Lewandowski back in the day.

However, in Lewandowski’s case, Bayern was always the frontrunner in negotiations. Can the same be said about Kane, who will probably have the likes of Chelsea or Man United to choose from when the time comes?

All in all, it’s a reckless thing to say. Did Uli Hoeness just raise Kane’s price by €20m? We shall see. For now, the fans will be watching this transfer with bated breath. The bosses better make good on their word, or it could get really ugly.

