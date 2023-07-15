 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Season 3, Episode 1 of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check it out...NOW!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gives Sadio Mane a harsh reality check

It seems that Bayern Munich are completely done with Sadio Mane.

By Ineednoname
/ new
Manchester City v FC Bayern Munich: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Speaking in his first press conference ahead of the new season, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel offered an update on Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward has been put on the market by the club this summer in an attempt to get his wages off the book, but the player himself seems dead-set on making a comeback and proving his doubters wrong.

Bayern, however, don’t seem willing to entertain that outcome. Speaking to the media, Tuchel only stopped short of saying that Sadio Mane should leave the club immediately.

Tuchel with clear words to Mané: “He fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

According to reports, the former Liverpool FC star has inquiries from Saudi Arabia — all of which have so far been rejected. Mane’s representatives have made it clear that the player’s intention is to return to Munich for preseason and impress the coach. However, after a mediocre first season, the Senegalese star’s standing at his current club is at rock-bottom.

It’s not just about performances — the alleged altercation with Julian Nagelsmann, the incident after the Manchester City game involving Leroy Sane, and the player’s PR agency blaming his FC Bayern teammates for his constant offsides — numerous factors have all contributed to a souring of opinion regarding Sadio Mane and his future in Germany.

Tuchel is simply saying it like it is. Right now, Mane is likely behind a half-dozen other names in the pecking order. If he doesn’t leave this summer, he’ll find starting minutes extremely hard to come by.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 428 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works