Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel gives Sadio Mane a harsh reality check

Speaking in his first press conference ahead of the new season, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel offered an update on Sadio Mane. The Senegalese forward has been put on the market by the club this summer in an attempt to get his wages off the book, but the player himself seems dead-set on making a comeback and proving his doubters wrong.

Bayern, however, don’t seem willing to entertain that outcome. Speaking to the media, Tuchel only stopped short of saying that Sadio Mane should leave the club immediately.

Tuchel mit deutlichen Worten zu Mané: „Er ist hinter den Erwartungen geblieben. Die Konkurrenzsituation ist extrem hoch, die Ausgangslage keine leichte für ihn. Das weiß der Spieler auch, er kennt meine Meinung und die Meinung des Klubs.“ @SPORT1 pic.twitter.com/apGoZC2L3Z — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 15, 2023

Tuchel with clear words to Mané: “He fell short of expectations. The competitive situation is extremely high, the starting position is not easy for him. The player knows that too, he knows my opinion and the opinion of the club.”

According to reports, the former Liverpool FC star has inquiries from Saudi Arabia — all of which have so far been rejected. Mane’s representatives have made it clear that the player’s intention is to return to Munich for preseason and impress the coach. However, after a mediocre first season, the Senegalese star’s standing at his current club is at rock-bottom.

It’s not just about performances — the alleged altercation with Julian Nagelsmann, the incident after the Manchester City game involving Leroy Sane, and the player’s PR agency blaming his FC Bayern teammates for his constant offsides — numerous factors have all contributed to a souring of opinion regarding Sadio Mane and his future in Germany.

Tuchel is simply saying it like it is. Right now, Mane is likely behind a half-dozen other names in the pecking order. If he doesn’t leave this summer, he’ll find starting minutes extremely hard to come by.