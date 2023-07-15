 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Season 3, Episode 1 of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check it out...NOW!

Filed under:

Swap meet: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola contemplating trading players with Bayern Munich

Go on with it...

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Manchester United coach Pep Guardiola is opening up to the idea of working with Bayern Munich to swap Kyle Walker for Benjamin Pavard:

Pep Guardiola is entertaining the idea of a swap deal involving Benjamin Pavard and Kyle Walker. Bayern value Pavard at around €30m, so they would want Walker plus around €15m for the Frenchman.

If, indeed, the two clubs are interested in each other’s respective players, then maybe a more streamlined deal with a swap could help expedite the transfer process. Surely, Pavard is worth more than Walker, which means Bayern should be getting some cash back in the exchange.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast where we hit on all of the latest news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 423 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works