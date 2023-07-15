Malik Tillman: Will Bayern Munich loan or sell?

Bayern Munich have the fate of one of their youngsters to sort through. 21-year-old Malik Tillman has enjoyed a fine season on loan in the Scottish Premiership, starting 22 of 28 league games for second-placed Rangers and finishing with ten goals and four assists.

Now the young German, whose contract expires next June, could be on the move again — and again, it may be a loan. This time, though, the destination may be a lot closer to home, as Sport Bild reports (via @iMiaSanMia), with VfB Stuttgart interested for a brief rental of his services. It won’t be the only option, via @iMiaSanMia_GER:

With Malik Tillman, Bayern is currently aiming for another, sensible loan deal instead of a transfer. But the club is also eyeing a sale to the Premier League where a higher fee could be achieved.

Which way will the talented young forward go? It’s clear that he is stepping up to a level approaching the first team — but that’s a position group that at Bayern is far too crowded and can expect to remain so for a long time. It looks like Tillman is in the uncomfortable position of not quite being up to the club’s standards, but not polished enough to attract significant offers yet.

In any case, it seems as if the Bavarians will try to maximize Tillman’s value while looking to the transfer market to restock at forward — Tottenham Hotspur man Harry Kane likely coming in to displace another veteran, such as forward Sadio Mané.

Tillman has made a solid development over the years, and maybe it’ll eventually lead to a payday for his parent club. It’s the kind of activity that can fund the club’s major business in a transfer window. And who knows: maybe Tillman can return to walk back into the first team someday.

