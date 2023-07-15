Despite reported rejection, PSG still wants to hijack Harry Kane move from Bayern Munich

According to a report from The Independent, Paris Saint-Germain is just not giving up on its pipedream pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane — even if the Englishman favors a move to Bayern Munich and has already spurned the advances of the French power earlier this week:

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to hijack Bayern Munich’s bid for Harry Kane, having been given renewed encouragement that the Tottenham Hotspur striker would play abroad. The French champions have long-standing interest in the English forward, but that cooled earlier in the summer when it felt like a deal was difficult to do. All of this comes amid one of the driving forces of the summer market, which is a host of major clubs – including PSG, Bayern, Manchester United and Chelsea – looking to bring in a marquee goalscorer.

But why would PSG continue to pursue Kane after getting bad news earlier this week? Well, when you are insanely rich, you can do such things:

While PSG had in the last two weeks gone all in on Kolo Muani due to Osimhen being overpriced by Napoli and Kane looking less likely to go abroad, the developments that Bayern have made have prompted the Qatari-owned club to act. The tone of the saga has changed, and there is now at least more credence given to the idea that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy might sell this summer. This has alerted PSG, in what could well represent a carousel as regards to strikers. They are willing to match Bayern in any bid for Kane. The PSG hierarchy now believe that the 29-year-old would go to France to try and win the Champions League, although that is not a view that is so widely shared.

Imagine the unraveling that would occur if PSG somehow managed to pull this off?

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast where we hit on all of the latest news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich

