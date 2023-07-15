Report: Bayern Munich to make explosive €100 million bid for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni

In what can only be described as an insane story that has emerged out of Spain, Bayern Munich is — allegedly — ready to send €100 million to Real Madrid for defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni per Defensa Central (as captured by Planet Sport):

Bayern Munich are set to make a stunning €100 million bid for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central. The Bundesliga champions have expressed keen interest in the 23-year-old midfielder and are eager to secure his services during the ongoing transfer window. The report suggests that Bayern are prepared to intensify their pursuit of Tchouameni’s signature, planning to submit a bid of €100 million for the midfielder. However, it remains uncertain whether Los Blancos, who made a substantial investment to secure his services last summer, would be willing to part ways with the talented 23-year-old. Recent reports indicate that Tchouameni himself has no immediate desire to leave Real Madrid. Furthermore, it remains to be seen if Los Blancos would entertain any offers in the region of €100 million. Nevertheless, the prospect of Bayern Munich securing Tchouameni’s services this summer adds an intriguing twist to the transfer window.

BFW Analysis

This seems like complete nonsense, but let’s be fair to the process:

Why this could be real...

Bayern Munich was ready to shell out €100 million for West Ham’s Declan Rice. If the club really likes Tchouameni that much, what is to stop them from making a blockbuster right here, right now for a young player they really might like.

Why this could be nonsense...

Right now, Bayern Munich laser-focused on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane. While Bayern Munich was considering a nine-figure offer for Rice, it would seem that quite a few transfer chips could have to fall for the Bavrians to pull off two €100 million+ deals in one summer after never having breached nine figures before.

In the end, the player would also have to want the move and, well, that seems unlikely to say the least:

