 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Season 3, Episode 1 of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast has dropped! Check it out...NOW!

Filed under:

“An ideal world” if Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane signs with Bayern Munich per former English star

Even the English are trying to push Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In an interview with Genting Casino, former Arsenal FC midfielder Ray Parlour stated that it would be an “ideal world” if Tottenham Hotspur star Haryr Kane inks a deal with Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

With Chelsea FC also in need of a striker, Parlour thinks Bayern Munich is the most sensible option for all parties.

“Chelsea’s biggest priority should be a striker. They need to try and sign Harry Kane but I don’t see him wanting that move given his connections at Tottenham. He has a good relationship with Mauricio Pochettino but that’s not enough. You have to think about the fans. I think the Spurs fans would accept Kane going to Manchester United but they definitely wouldn’t like it if he ended up at their London rivals,” said Parlour. “Daniel Levy has quite a big dilemma because either he takes the reported £90million fee now or he takes a risk and Kane goes on a free next season. Harry will definitely have his eye still on Alan Shearer’s Premier League record. In an ideal world, Harry Kane will sign for Bayern Munich.”

In the end, if Tottenham has to give up Kane, shipping off to Germany is not such a bad option.

Looking for more transfer talk? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast where we hit on all of the latest news and rumors surrounding Bayern Munich on Spotify or below:

As always, we appreciate the support!

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 427 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works