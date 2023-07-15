Report: Inter Milan’s agreement with Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer is imminent

While it might not be from week one of the Bundesliga season or the DFL-SuperCup, Thomas Tuchel is still planning on Manuel Neuer being the number one keeper for Bayern Munich. Bayern’s usual captain recently experienced a little bit of a setback to his full return from his leg injury, though it’s reported by his entourage to be more of a precautionary measure to not push him back too soon, running potential risks for aggravating the affected leg or experiencing further setbacks.

Neuer resuming to the number one spot on the depth chart once he’s back to 100% makes the rest of Bayern’s goalkeeping depth a bit complex. Alexander Nubel has made it clear he wants to move away after his two-year loan stint with AS Monaco ended and Yann Sommer has also been linked with a move away from the club this summer after standing in for Neuer for the second half of the season. VfB Stuttgart has shown interest in both of Bayern’s backups, but nothing has been concrete from their standpoint on either keeper.

Per new information from SportBild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Inter Milan’s interest in Sommer is advancing rapidly and the Serie A club has made its official approach. Bayern is monitoring both Yassine Bounou and Giorgi Mamardashvili from La Liga in the event Sommer does, in fact, wind up moving to Inter.

How fast could that happen? Maybe very. From Sky Sports journalist Gianluca DiMarzio, it’s going to be a question of whether the Italian club pays the full release clause (€6m) or can negotiate that down :

Inter are set to agree personal terms with Yann Sommer between tonight and tomorrow morning. The Nerazzurri will then open negotiations with Bayern. Inter want to pay a little under the €6m release clause. If Bayern says no, the Italians will have to pay the clause [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/6DpDJhtKOo — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 14, 2023

For Inter, their starting goalkeeper André Onana is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer so much to the point that there are already outlets suggesting a 50-million euro transfer fee has already been agreed upon by the two clubs. With that said, it’s presumed the deal will be completed soon and Inter will be looking for a new starting goalkeeper. They are reportedly also monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin, should their plan for Sommer in this summer’s transfer window fall through.