Ryan Gravenberch could still be loaned out by Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch’sfirst season at Bayern Munich after joining from Ajax last summer did not exactly panned out how he wanted it to. Starting opportunities were few and far between under both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel for the Dutch midfielder, though Tuchel did start him twice from Bayern’s last four Bundesliga matches, including the final match of the season, which was the 2-1 win over FC Koln.

Gravenberch cost Bayern €18.50m from Ajax last summer, but it was his understanding that he’d be a key part of the club’s midfield, even with the presence of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Jamal Musiala, who is sometimes deployed in a deeper-lying, central midfield role. In the first part of the season, he also had to fight with Macel Sabitzer in the midfield ranks before the Austrian was loaned out to Manchester United during the winter transfer window.

There have been several clubs showing interest in Gravenberch this summer, and for a while, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had been the frontrunners to acquire his signature, but that’s now cooled off since they’ve brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. Theire stance could, in theroy, change, though, as they’ve offloaded James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oclade-Chamberlain this summer, with Jordan Henderson looking set to be on his way to Saudi Arabia.

As it stands know, kicker (via @iMiaSanMia_GER), Bayern is considering the option of loaning him away. They do not see realistic scenarios that allow for him to have increased minutes, which is his wish. Konrad Laimer’s arrival threatens his prospect at more minutes along with the fact that Goretzka definitely wants to stay this summer.

His current contract at Bayern runs through June 2027, so a loan option is certainly what’s most feasible right now. He can be sent somewhere that he’ll be able to get more minutes, positive experience, and continue to develop which can result in increased market value from Bayern’s perspective. Per Transfermarkt, his value took a dip from €35m to €30m ever since he made the move to Bayern from Ajax.

