Pini Zahavi comments on Harry Kane’s potential blockbuster move to Bayern Munich

What would a transfer window be without at least a cameo from the supposed piranha himself?

By Frank Mo
FBL-BALLON D’OR-2019-AWARD Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich fans remember Pini Zahavi. They remember the difficult negotiations between him and the club over Robert Lewandowski, which ended in a new contact in 2019 for the Polish super star but also an acrimonious departure to FC Barcelona three years later.

They remember the difficult negotiations between him and the club over David Alaba, which led to the long time Bayern player leaving after the expiry of his contract to Real Madrid. They will remember how hearts jumped into mouths as Kingsley Coman hired Zahavi, only for Zahavi’s sacking to lead to a new contract for the Frenchman.

Yes, Bayern and Zahavi have history. That’s why his short but sweet comments about the ongoing transfer saga of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to Bayern might mean a bit more than one might expect at first glance. Zahavi told Sportbuzzer.de, as captured by Goal.com, “I have know [Tottenham owner] Daniel Levy for around 25 years. From my many years of experience and our friendship, I can say: yes, it’s not easy with him.”

So what does Bayern have to do strike a deal with him? “If Bayern know how to deal with him, they will find a solution.”

Is this a slight dig at how Bayern failed to come to an agreement with him multiple times? Regardless, it is sound advice. Levy is reportedly digging his heels in after finding Bayern’s approach to Kane and the resulting two bids insulting, which means that Bayern will have to tread carefully from now on.

Otherwise, the dream of signing Kane will disappear in the distance, just like Lewandowski and Alaba eventually left Munich. And nobody in Munich wants that.

Can’t get enough transfer talk? Then why not check out our podcast? This week we have an in-depth discussion about Harry Kane including the financials of the deal, what Daniel Levy might accept, who Bayern Munich could sell to fund the move, the impending crisis at goalkeeper amid reports of Neuer’s delayed recovery, and more! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

