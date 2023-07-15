Report: Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is not for sale

One center-back out, one center-back in. Bayern Munich have made big moves in defense in this summer transfer window, but 24-year-old Dayot Upamecano looks set to remain a constant, per a report from Sport Bild.

Lucas Hernández is gone (to Paris Saint-Germain) and Kim Min-jae is in (from SSC Napoli), but the former RB Leipzig stalwart is still here. That means, along with second-year man Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern will once again enter the season with a surplus of starting-caliber center-backs. And that’s something the Rekordmeister have to be happy about.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Dayot Upamecano is not for sale this summer. Although he is not guaranteed a starting spot next season with de Ligt and Min-jae, Bayern believe in Upamecano’s potential and will not listen to offers for him.

Upamecano’s star is not shining as bright as it was two years ago, when he arrived on a big-money deal (in excess of €40m) in the same window as his Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann. Now Nagelsmann is out, a back three (at least in possession) looks a little less preferred, and in Kim, Thomas Tuchel has a shiny new toy in the arsenal.

But though his early Bayern career has seen its ups and downs — those downs coming most recently in the Champions League debacle against Manchester City — there’s surely still plenty of fight left in Upamecano. And at the rate Bayern have dealt with injuries lately, there’s likely to be plenty of time for all of Bayern’s defenders next year.

Upamecano’s contract runs through 2026, so there’s no real reason to hurry. Sooner or later, though, we’ll know if this three-star constellation alongside De Ligt and Kim continues to make sense for everyone involved.

