Report: Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus all locked in on Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

The situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard’s imminent departure from Bayern Munich is really heating up, as the French defender might be getting a little antsy about where he will be playing next season.

There could be as many as three major contenders for Pavard per Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau. Manchester City, Manchester United, and Juventus are reportedly in the mix for Pavard — but not FC Barcelona, who was previously thought to be a contender:

Benjamin Pavard hat nun drei ernsthafte Optionen: Manchester City, Manchester United und Juventus Turin. Entscheidung nächste Woche möglich.



Der FC Barcelona ist nicht mehr im Rennen. Den Katalanen fehlt das Geld. Der FC Bayern will mindestens 30 Millionen Euro. @SPORT1 — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 14, 2023

Benjamin Pavard now has three serious options: Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus. Decision possible next week. FC Barcelona is no longer in the running. The Catalans lack the money. FC Bayern wants at least 30 million euros.

Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl also chimed in with some additional news:

Für Benjamin Pavard ist ein Wechsel zu Manchester City eine ernsthafte Option. So könnte auch der Deal mit Walker klappen und verrechnet werden. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) July 14, 2023

A move to Manchester City is a serious option for Benjamin Pavard. The deal with Walker could also work out and be offset.

In addition, Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg confirmed the other reports:

❗️News #Pavard: Yes, @ManCity is a serious option for him as #Guardiola likes him and his versatility a lot! First call about #MCFC: @FabrizioRomano.



But: Pavard has more concrete options as he definitely wants to leave Bayern now.



➡️ ManUtd - talks took place … #MUFC

➡️ …… pic.twitter.com/epDfaiFCWb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 14, 2023

The full text of Plettenberg’s tweet is available here:

So what happens from here?

Well, if the news is true that Kyle Walker has agreed to personal terms with Bayern Munich, we could see what is effetively a swap scenario should City be the club that can snare Pavard away from the Bavarians.

How does that work for you Bayern Munich fans? Is this the precursor to a back-three where Walker plays as a right center-back? Moreover, will Noussair Mazraoui pitch a fit and ask to leave if Walker is signed?

Here...we...go?

