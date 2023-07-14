 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich and Manchester City fullback Kyle Walker reach verbal agreement, transfer fee to be decided

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

BIG news coming in from England as Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement for Manchester City and England fullback Kyle Walker:

BREAKING: Bayern have reached a total verbal agreement with Kyle Walker. The Englishman has said yes to Bayern. The club now has to reach an agreement with Manchester City

– Sky’s Florian Plettenberg as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Manchester City v FC Bayern Munchen: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

That would make the former Tottenham Hotspur player the second Man City outside defender to join Bayern after Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in Munich.

This is bad news for Noussair Mazraoui, whom many see as a better player and is now on the lookout for a new club. It was previously reported that Bayern won’t let Mazraoui go unless Walker is signed. Now that the 33-year-old could be on his way to Bavaria, Mazraoui’s days are numbered.

