Leeds United in the mix for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, but goalkeeper had secret meeting with VfB Stuttgart

Will he get his move away in the end?

By R.I.P. London Teams
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Alexander Nübel looks to have accepted his fate and return to Bayern Munich because no club has come forward with an offer after his loan stint at AS Monaco. The 26-year-old has not lived up to the hype as the heir to Manuel Neuer’s throne and famously refused to be recalled from his loan when Neuer went down injured.

All is not lost however, as two clubs are on the wait list and might snap up the former Schalke shot-stopper:

Alexander Nübel has two potential destinations: VfB Stuttgart or Leeds United. Decision expected this week

– Bild as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

FC Bayern Muenchen v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group A - UEFA Champions League Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Stuttgart already inquired about Nübel but only want a loan deal, but things might be evolving. Nubel met with Stuttgart on Thursday to see if there is a mutual interest in how things might work:

Leeds are a new entrant in the Nübel sweepstakes but might have the edge since the 1975 European Cup finalists want a permanent deal which is something that Bayern wants. What’s interesting is that the 1975 European Cup winners were once eyeing Illan Meslier, who is currently employed by the Yorkshire club. As the above report states, Nübel has to act now if he wants out of Munich.

Bayern are deciding between Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia or Yassine Bounou from Sevilla as Neuer’s understudy next season.

