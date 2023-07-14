Alexander Nübel might have to accept defeat and return to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been trying to offload Alexander Nübel for some time while Alexander Nübel has been trying to leave Bayern Munich for some time. It looks like neither of them were successful in their endeavors and might have to (reluctantly) link up again:

Alexander Nübel still has no agreement with a new club and should therefore return to Säbener Straße tomorrow. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern’s goalkeeper roster does not instill confidence at the moment. Manuel Neuer wants to be the starting goalkeeper but is probably one injury away from being decommissioned, Sven Ulreich can’t be the only backup in the team, and Nubel’s not gotten any offers.

At the time of writing, the Bavarians are planning to sign Valencia and Georgia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili as Neuer’s long term replacement while they’ve also had another look at Sevilla and Morocco hero Yassine Bounou. Yann Sommer is on the verge of transferring to Inter Milan after just half a season in Munich.

Who do you think Bayern will have in goal next season? My money is on…Man City!

However, I wouldn’t be opposed to throwing Alex between the sticks and show why we signed him three years ago.

